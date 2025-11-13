Asset quality of Azerbaijan’s Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund remains high - Fitch

13 November 2025 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

The asset quality of the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund (AMCGF) remains strong, with non-performing loans accounting for less than 0.1% of its total portfolio, which includes both mortgage and leaseback loans, Azernews reports, citing the Fitch Ratings agency. Fitch notes that the Fund’s financial profile remains stable, supported by consistent and significant government backing. Despite only moderate profitability, the Fund maintains a sustainable business model. It receives annual capital injections from the state, amounting to...

