Azerbaijan highlights smart and green urban development at COP30 in Brazil [PHOTOS]

13 November 2025 15:03 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation led by Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, visited Belém, Brazil, to participate in the 30th session of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP30).

As reported by Azernews, Guliyev addressed the Ministers’ Meeting on Urban Planning and Climate Change, as well as a roundtable on “Informal Settlements, Land Transformation, and Housing Provision.” He emphasised the importance of multi-level collaboration in tackling both housing and climate challenges.

During the sessions, Guliyev presented Azerbaijan’s reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories under the “Great Return” program, highlighting the integration of smart and green urban planning principles. He also underscored Azerbaijan’s co-chair role in the Baku Sustainability Coalition and the UN Intergovernmental Working Group on “Adequate Housing for All,” noting its significant contribution to integrating urban planning and climate agendas.

Speaking at the Ministers’ Meeting held as part of Urban Planning Day at COP30, Guliyev highlighted Azerbaijan’s hosting of COP29 as a catalyst for multi-level climate cooperation. He also underlined the relevance of the Multi-level Action Pathways (MAP) initiative and the role of the Baku Sustainability Coalition in advancing this approach.

During the visit, Guliyev met with Brazil’s Minister of Cities, Jader Filho, to discuss opportunities for cooperation in sustainable and inclusive urban development. He also briefed the Minister on preparations for the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku.

As the national coordinator for WUF13, Guliyev used his speeches and meetings at COP30 to invite participants to join the upcoming forum in Baku. He emphasised that WUF13 will provide a unique global platform to discuss the future of cities, climate resilience, and innovative urban planning solutions.