Azerbaijani Justice Minister meets with Georgian counterpart in Baku

13 November 2025 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov held a meeting with his Georgian counterpart Paata Salia, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Justice.

Minister Ahmadov expressed his satisfaction in welcoming the guest to Azerbaijan and emphasised that the relations between the two countries, based on mutual trust, continue to develop successfully not only on a bilateral level but also within international organisations.

He noted that the fact that Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze paid their first official visits abroad to Azerbaijan after assuming office this year reflects the sincere nature of bilateral relations and their foundation on mutual respect.

During the meeting, the sides discussed studying international experience to improve the fields of enforcement, special enforcement, and probation; conducting effective exchanges of best practices with Georgia in these areas; and the positive contribution of the 2022 Batumi Law Forum and the Memorandum of Cooperation signed during that event to the development of bilateral relations. The parties also exchanged views on holding joint events in the future and expanding cooperation into new areas.

Both ministers underscored that digitalisation in the justice sector remains a priority for both countries. The Azerbaijani side highlighted the innovative steps taken to digitalise enforcement processes, including the “Electronic Auction” platform, the “Mobile Enforcement” application, and the AI-powered “E-qanun.ai” legal search platform, which provides access to documents and the legislative database.

The meeting concluded with both sides noting that the visit and discussions would make a significant contribution to the exchange of experience and ideas, as well as to the further strengthening of legal cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia.