President attaches values to comprehensive cooperation with Central Asian countries

The head of state said: “I believe that the strategic partnership and allied relations established between the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan on a bilateral basis, as well as our active political dialogue and reciprocal visits, play a key role in making this cooperation format successful.”

“Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the comprehensive development of collaboration with all countries in the region (Central Asia) at the highest level,” President Ilham Aliyev stated in an interview with Uzbekistan’s UzA agency, Azernews reports.

