Azerbaijani weightlifter wins silver medals at Islamic Solidarity Games [PHOTOS]

13 November 2025 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani weightlifter Dadash Dadashbayli (110 kg) has won 2 medals at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.

The member of the Azerbaijani national team lifted 180 kilograms in the snatch, securing second place in this lift.

He then lifted 211 kilograms in the clean and jerk.

With a total combined result of 391 kilograms from both lifts, Dadashbayli claimed second place on the podium.

This brings the total number of medals won by the Azerbaijani weightlifting team at the Islamic Solidarity Games to 11.

Previously, Nuray Abilova (48 kg) won 3 bronze medals, Isa Rustamov (71 kg) earned 1 silver and 2 bronze, and Ravin Almammadov (79 kg) secured 2 silver and 1 bronze medal.

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games are underway in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Azerbaijan is represented by 179 athletes in 20 sports at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games. I

n total, 57 countries are competing for medals in 23 sports. The closing ceremony of the Games will be held on November 21.

Recall that Azerbaijan hosted the Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017. A total of 24 disciplines from 21 sports were contested in this edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games.

Some sports also include disabled sports events such as athletics and judo.