Estonia to open five new embassies in 2026

13 November 2025 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Estonia is set to expand its diplomatic footprint next year by opening embassies in five countries, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna announced, Azernews reports.

“Estonia’s global presence must be strengthened. The year 2026 will be a landmark in our foreign policy, as we plan to open five new embassies. This move will enhance our influence in Latin America, sub-Saharan Africa, and key candidate and partner countries of the European Union,” Tsahkna said.

The new embassies will be established in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Moldova, Brazil, and Kenya.

“Having a physical presence allows for more effective communication with governments, businesses, and civil society,” Tsahkna added, emphasizing the importance of personal engagement in international relations.

The expansion reflects Estonia’s growing ambition to play a more active role on the global stage, not just within Europe but also in emerging markets and strategic regions. By establishing embassies in Brazil and Kenya, Estonia aims to strengthen ties with fast-growing economies and participate more directly in global trade, technology, and innovation partnerships.