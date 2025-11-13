Over 1.4 mln manats in VAT refunds returned to consumers in Nakhchivan

13 November 2025 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

During January–October 2025, consumers in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic received over 1.4 million manats in Value Added Tax (VAT) refunds, marking a 25.1% increase compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy. According to the report, since the launch of the VAT refund project, a total of more than...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!