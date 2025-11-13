Azernews.Az

Elvin Pashayev appointed head of Qakh District Executive Authority [PHOTOS]

13 November 2025 17:19 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
Elvin Nazim oglu Pashayev, appointed as the Head of the Qakh District Executive Authority by decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was introduced to the district’s staff today in a ceremony attended by local community representatives, Azernews reports.

The introduction was conducted by Zeynal Nagdaliyev, Assistant to the President and Head of the Department for Territorial and Organizational Affairs, who conveyed the President’s instructions and recommendations.

Speaking at the event, E. Pashayev expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him.

