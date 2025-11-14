“Angel Investors School” project realized in partnership with Azercell

14 November 2025 18:02 (UTC+04:00)

The mobile operator continues to support the development of investor culture in Azerbaijan

From November 4 to 6, 2025, the “Angel Investors School” project was held in Baku. “Azercell Telekom” LLC, which continuously contributes to the development of the country’s innovation and investment ecosystem, participated as a partner in the event.

The main goal of the project is to cultivate a new generation of investors in Azerbaijan, enhance their theoretical and practical knowledge, and promote a healthy investor culture. As part of the three-day program, investor trainings and an Investment Summit were organized for participants.

Azercell was represented at the event by the company’s Chief Technology and Information Officer, George Held. In his speech, Held highlighted the company’s support for the development of the startup and innovation ecosystem in Azerbaijan, stating:

“Azercell has long attached great importance to the formation and growth of the startup ecosystem in Azerbaijan. We believe that initiatives like this contribute to the country’s economic transformation and accelerate innovation.”

More than 500 potential investors attended the event, gaining knowledge on topics such as legal frameworks, risk management, investment strategies, and portfolio diversification.

Within the framework of the Summit, local startups delivered presentations, panel discussions were held, and international experts gave talks. At the conclusion of the event, five selected participants earned the opportunity to join the “Silicon Valley Tour” program in the United States.