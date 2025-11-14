ASCO’s new “Khojaly” vessel embarks on major Australia–US transit
The “Khojaly” dry cargo vessel, operated by ASCO — part of AZCON Holding — has departed Port Kembla in Australia en route to the Port of Los Angeles in the United States, Azernews reports, citing the company.
According to information, the ship set sail carrying 24,251 tons of steel and is expected to arrive at its destination late next week.
At present, the “Khojaly” is navigating the Pacific Ocean under full safety protocols, with the voyage being carried out in full compliance with international operational standards.
The vessel was commissioned on May 27, 2024, in the People’s Republic of China. Designed for unrestricted sailing, the Handysize-class dry cargo ship has a deadweight capacity of 38,593 tons, a length of 180 meters, a width of 30 meters, a draft of 10.47 meters, and a maximum speed of 15.7 knots.
