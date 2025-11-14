Visitor numbers rise at International Mugham Center [PHOTOS]

14 November 2025 15:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The International Mugham Center (IMC), a prominent cultural landmark in Baku, has become a symbol of the city's identity, distinguished by its unique architectural design and prime location, Azernews reports.

Local residents and the guests of Baku city flock to this cultural pearl, where they can enjoy Azerbaijan's rich musical heritage.

A permanent exhibition of traditional musical instruments, showcased in the center's foyer, further enhances the experience. Visitors can explore ancient instruments like the tar, kamancha, balaban, and qaval.

According to the IMC's leadership, there are plans to transform this collection into a full-fledged museum exhibit, a move that promises to further boost tourism and offer international guests an even deeper connection with Azerbaijan's musical traditions.

The International Mugham Center has seen a noticeable rise in interest this year, particularly from tourists attending mugham and ethnoconcerts.

Notably, during the 9th "Mugham" TV Contest, the center hosted numerous concerts, attracting a diverse range of visitors.

Monthly events cater to both music specialists and casual attendees, with advertising banners placed outside to draw in more tourists. During the day, as tourists pass by in anticipation of the evening performances, many stop to admire the center's striking architecture and inviting atmosphere.

This growing international interest was particularly evident during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, when many race fans and visitors to Baku also attended IMC's musical events.

Moreover, foreign television channels, invited by the State Tourism Agency, have regularly featured extensive reports on the IMC, further amplifying the global appeal of Azerbaijani mugham.

For anyone visiting Baku, the IMC is an essential destination, a place to immerse oneself in the nation's cultural essence and experience the enchanting power of Azerbaijani music firsthand.

The Mugham Center was established on the initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, in accordance with the presidential decree dated April 6, 2005.

The center, which laid its foundation that same year and is known as one of Baku's unique architectural projects, opened its doors in 2008.

The Mugham Center regularly organises large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

The Center also takes important steps towards bolstering cultural ties with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other countries.

The International Mugham Center is determined to further expand its work and promote Azerbaijani musical culture.

Numerous projects are being carried out by the center in the direction of studying and promoting mugham art.

In 2025, the Mugham Center became the first cultural institution in Azerbaijan to be awarded "international" status by legislation.

This new status contributes to improving the financial well-being of the people working at the center, which has been one of the leading concert institutions in Baku for many years.