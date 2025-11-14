New Head of Goygol District Executive Authority introduced to local community
Vugar Novruzov, recently appointed as Head of the Goygol District Executive Authority by the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was officially introduced to the district administration today, Azernews reports.
The presentation took place with the participation of local community representatives and was led by Zeynal Nagdaliyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department for Territorial and Organizational Issues.
Speaking at the event, Zeynal Nagdaliyev conveyed the President’s instructions and recommendations. Vugar Novruzov expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!