New Head of Goygol District Executive Authority introduced to local community

14 November 2025 11:09 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Vugar Novruzov, recently appointed as Head of the Goygol District Executive Authority by the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was officially introduced to the district administration today, Azernews reports.

The presentation took place with the participation of local community representatives and was led by Zeynal Nagdaliyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department for Territorial and Organizational Issues.

Speaking at the event, Zeynal Nagdaliyev conveyed the President’s instructions and recommendations. Vugar Novruzov expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him.