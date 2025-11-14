Central Bank forecasts controlled inflation as non-oil sector drives growth

14 November 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Looking ahead to 2026, inflation is expected to ease slightly to 5.7%, driven by household consumption (+1.11 p.p.), agricultural producer prices (+3.16 p.p.), government spending (+0.11 p.p.), and external price pressures (+2.0 p.p.). The nominal effective exchange rate is projected to dampen inflationary pressures (–2.16 p.p.).

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!