Great Return accelerates as new IDP families resettle in Zangilan and Aghdam

15 November 2025 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

Under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the liberated territories continues.

Azernews reports that the IDP families relocating to the village of Məmmədbəyli in Zangilan district and the village of Xıdırlı in Aghdam district had been temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage, 30 families (143 people) have been resettled to Zangilan’s Məmmədbəyli village, while 50 families (219 people) have moved to Aghdam’s Xıdırlı village.

The returning residents expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support provided to them. They also conveyed their thanks to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, the heroic soldiers and officers who liberated the lands from occupation, and paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in this cause.

It should be noted that more than 50,000 people currently live in Garabagh and East Zangazur, including former internally displaced persons who have been resettled, employees engaged in the implementation of ongoing projects, public sector staff serving in local state institutions, and workers in newly restored healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industrial, and energy facilities.