President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrives in Uzbekistan
At the invitation of President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Tashkent on November 15 to participate in the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, Azernews reports.
A guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani President at Tashkent International Airport.
President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdualla Aripov, and other officials.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!