Azerbaijan patricipates Central Asian Heritage Congress in Tashkent

14 November 2025 14:31 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

An international congress on the theme of “Spiritual Heritage and Enlightenment in Central Asia” has opened in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

The event, held at the Uzbekistan Islamic Civilization Center, includes the participation of an Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Culture Adil Karimli.

According to the Ministry of Culture, the participants first visited an exhibition of museum artifacts at the Islamic Civilization Center.

A documentary film was also screened, followed by the reading of a message from the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, addressed to the congress attendees.

The congress continued with a plenary session, bringing together scholars, cultural figures, and experts to discuss the region’s rich spiritual and educational heritage.