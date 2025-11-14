Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan’s industrial output sees slight decline in first ten months

14 November 2025 17:16 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's industrial output sees slight decline in first ten months
14 November 2025 17:16 (UTC+04:00)
In January–October 2025, industrial enterprises and individual entrepreneurs operating in this sector produced 52.6 billion manats’ worth of industrial products, which is 1.2 percent less compared to the same period of the previous year, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

