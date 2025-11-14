New Head of Balakən District Executive Authority officially introduced

14 November 2025 09:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Natig Aghayev, recently appointed as the Head of the Balakən District Executive Authority by the order of the President of Azerbaijan, was formally introduced to the local community today, Azernews reports.

The introduction ceremony was led by Zeynal Naghdaliyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department for Territorial and Organizational Issues. Addressing the participants, Naghdaliyev conveyed the President’s instructions and recommendations regarding the district’s future work.

Aghayev expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the trust placed in him and affirmed his commitment to fulfilling the responsibilities of his new role.