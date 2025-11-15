Azernews.Az

Saturday November 15 2025

Azerbaijan’s construction glass production shows modest growth

15 November 2025 17:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's construction glass production shows modest growth

From January to October 2025, Azerbaijan produced 8.441 million square meters of construction glass, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Committee (SSC).

