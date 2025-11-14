Leyla Aliyeva participates in environmental initiatives during Mingachevir visit [PHOTOS]

14 November 2025 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

During her visit to Mingachevir, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, took part in a series of environmental initiatives, Azernews reports.

The visit began with the release of 25,000 carp into the Mingachevir reservoir, attended by Leyla Aliyeva. The initiative aims to restore aquatic bioresources, increase fish stocks, and contribute to the ecological balance of water bodies.

Later, Aliyeva participated in a reintroduction program at the Korchay State Nature Reserve. Ten gazelles were brought from the Shirvan National Park and released into the reserve. The relocation is intended to enhance genetic diversity among the existing gazelle population, prevent various diseases, and promote the formation of a healthier gazelle population in the area. Currently, the Korchay State Nature Reserve is home to 810 gazelles.

As part of the visit, a tree-planting campaign was also held in Mingachevir. With Aliyeva’s participation, 100 volunteers planted 200 trees, including Eldar pines and cypresses. These species are drought-resistant and well-suited to the region’s soil and climate conditions, making them important for environmental protection and expanding green spaces.

It should be noted that these environmental initiatives are part of the ongoing work of the IDEA Public Union to protect the environment and biodiversity in Azerbaijan.