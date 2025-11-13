Baidu unveils Ai chips to cut Nvidia reliance

13 November 2025 22:26 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Chinese tech giant Baidu unveiled two new artificial intelligence chips on Thursday at its annual developer and client event. The chips are designed to power next-generation AI models and reduce China’s reliance on US chipmaker Nvidia, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The M100, developed by Baidu’s unit Kunlunxin Technology, is engineered to improve inference efficiency in AI models that use the mixture-of-experts technique. Meanwhile, the M300 is intended for training ultra-large multimodal models with trillions of parameters, enabling cutting-edge AI research and applications.

Commenting on the announcement, Executive Vice President Shen Dou said the M100 will be fully released in early 2026, while the M300 is expected in 2027. He highlighted that the chips will provide powerful, low-cost, and controllable AI computing capabilities, supporting China’s goal of AI self-sufficiency.

Experts note that these chips could not only strengthen Baidu’s AI ecosystem but also position China as a major player in the global AI hardware race, challenging the dominance of Western chipmakers. With the M100 and M300, Baidu aims to accelerate AI adoption across industries, from autonomous driving and healthcare to finance and natural language processing.