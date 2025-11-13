Turkcell, Google Cloud partner to launch first hyperscale cloud region

13 November 2025 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

Turkiye’s growing focus on data security policies and strategic cloud investments has begun attracting strong international attention. With its expanding digital infrastructure, the country is moving closer to becoming a regional data hub for global technology and investment. Backed by private sector initiatives and international partnerships, this transformation has taken a major step forward with a new collaboration between Turkcell and Google Cloud.

The two companies signed a strategic agreement to establish a Google Cloud Region in Turkiye, marking a milestone in the nation’s digital ecosystem. Under the agreement, Turkcell will partner with Google Cloud to provide the necessary infrastructure for the new region, which is planned to become operational between 2028 and 2029. The cloud zone will consist of three or more data centers, forming a hyperscale cloud region capable of hosting advanced digital services. The companies revealed that it took nearly two and a half years of preparation to reach this stage.

“This is more than just an agreement — it’s a significant step forward in Turkiye’s digital journey,” said Turkcell CEO Ali Taha Koç. He announced that Turkcell plans to invest $1 billion in data centers and cloud technologies as part of the partnership. “For the first time, Turkiye will host a hyperscale cloud region. Through this agreement and our broader cloud operations, we will accelerate the country’s digital growth, creating over $5 billion in annual economic value. Our customers will gain instant access to the world’s most advanced AI and cloud technologies, fully compliant with national regulations. Turkiye’s data will stay in Turkiye,” he emphasized.

Highlighting the global significance of the project, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said, “This new region will bring all of our cloud computing services to Turkiye and become part of our global network of 42 cloud regions.” Kurian noted that the Turkish region will offer the same advanced features available in cloud regions across the United States — including accelerated computing power, high-performance storage, advanced network infrastructure, cybersecurity systems, data analytics, and AI-based processing tools. He underscored Google Cloud’s long-term commitment to Turkiye, saying the company aims to help Turkish developers and businesses process, interpret, and innovate with data using Google’s AI technologies.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz also congratulated the two companies, stating that the partnership will accelerate Turkiye’s digital transformation. “This agreement reflects the confidence that leading global technology brands have in our economy’s strength, resilience, and capacity for innovation,” Yılmaz said. “By integrating advanced data infrastructure and next-generation cloud technologies into our digital ecosystem, this partnership will enhance efficiency and innovation across both the public and private sectors.”

He added that the collaboration supports Turkiye’s vision to strengthen its digital sovereignty and establish itself as a regional hub for technology, connectivity, and sustainable growth.

Meanwhile, Turkcell CEO Ali Taha Koç also shared the company’s third-quarter financial results, reporting strong growth across all metrics. “In the third quarter, we maintained a solid financial performance while increasing investments. Our revenues rose 11 percent year-on-year to ₺60 billion ($1.8 billion), and we achieved an EBITDA margin of 43.9 percent. Net profit from continuing operations grew 32 percent to ₺5.4 billion ($162 million). Our mobile subscriber base surpassed 39 million, giving us a 40 percent market share — nearly 10 million more than our closest competitor,” Koç said.

He added that Turkcell exceeded expectations in the first nine months of the year and revised its year-end targets upward:

“We are raising our revenue growth forecast to around 10 percent and our EBITDA margin target to the 42–43 percent range. Our data center and cloud business, where we’ve rapidly become the market leader, grew 51 percent in revenue. With a total investment of €545 million ($585 million), our data centers now have an active capacity of 50 MW, following the addition of 8.4 MW this quarter. We’ve also revised our growth outlook for data center and cloud revenues upward to around 43 percent.”