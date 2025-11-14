AFFA, UEFA hols seminar on protection of children's rights in football [PHOTOS]

14 November 2025 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A seminar on "Protection of Children's Rights in Football" has been held for the players of Azerbaijan's U-15 national team, Azernews reports.

The event was co-organized by the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA)

The seminar, which took place at the National Teams' Training Center, was to ensure the safety of children and adolescents in the football environment, prevent cases of violence and abuse, and promote principles of ethical behavior and inclusivity.

The seminar was led by the project's mentor and project-based learning expert, Ofeliya Gafarova.

She conducted interactive discussions with the players on the protection of children’s rights, a safe sports environment, respect within the team, and responsible behavior.

The event was organized using practical and interactive methods. Participants explored the topic more deeply through situational tasks, group discussions, game-based activities, and an online quiz.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) is one of the six continental governing bodies responsible for overseeing association football.

UEFA was formally established on 15 June 1954 in Basel, Switzerland, following discussions among the football associations of Italy, France, and Belgium.

European teams have enjoyed significant success on the global stage: five UEFA nations, including Germany, Italy, France, England, and Spain, have collectively secured 12 of the 22 FIFA World Cup titles.

These same countries are also home to the continent’s major football leagues, commonly referred to as "Europe's Big Five": Spain's La Liga, England's Premier League, Germany's Bundesliga, Italy's Serie A, and France's Ligue 1.