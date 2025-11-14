Azernews.Az

South Caucasus Pipeline records increase in gas transportation

14 November 2025 16:55 (UTC+04:00)
South Caucasus Pipeline records increase in gas transportation
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
During January–October of this year, 19.136 billion cubic meters of gas were transported through the Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum South Caucasus Pipeline, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Committee. According to the official data, gas transmission via the Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum South Caucasus Pipeline increased by...

