Partly cloudy skies expected across Baku and Absheron on November 16

15 November 2025 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

The National Hydrometeorology Service has released the expected weather conditions for November 16, Azernews reports.

In Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, the sky will be partly cloudy, occasionally overcast, with mainly dry weather. Light fog may appear in some areas during the night and morning. The southwest wind will shift to a northwesterly direction during the day. Temperatures are expected to range from 10°C to 14°C at night and 16°C to 19°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 761 to 767 mmHg, and relative humidity will be between 70–80%.

Across Azerbaijan’s regions, the weather will generally remain dry, though scattered rain is expected in some western areas during the day. In certain locations, heavy showers, thunderstorms, hail, and snowfall in higher mountainous areas are possible. Some regions may also experience intermittent fog. A moderate west wind will prevail. Night temperatures will range from 9°C to 12°C, daytime temperatures from 16°C to 19°C, while in the mountains, temperatures will vary from 1°C to 5°C at night and 5°C to 9°C during the day.