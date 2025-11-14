National Library participates in international congress [PHOTOS]

14 November 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

As part of the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, an International Congress on "Spiritual Heritage and Enlightenment in Central Asia and Azerbaijan" is being held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

The Congress, a key platform underscoring the Central Asian countries' commitment to spiritual values, plays a significant role in advancing intercultural dialogue and strengthening humanitarian cooperation.

The event is organized by the Uzbekistan Islamic Civilization Center, the Uzbekistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the World Society for the Study, Protection, and Promotion of Uzbekistan's Cultural Heritage (WOSCU), the Uzbekistan Academy of Sciences, and the Central Asia International Institute.

The Congress opened on November 13 at the Uzbekistan Islamic Civilization Center, followed by a tour of the museum exhibitions, the International Platform, and the Calligraphy School.

The event began with a message from the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and proceeded with plenary sessions involving culture ministers, muftis, presidents of national academies of sciences, museum directors, youth affairs departments, "Culture" TV channels, art academies, national libraries, and leaders of writers' and composers' unions from Central Asia.

During the plenary session, the Director of the Azerbaijan National Library, Professor Karim Tahirov, addressed the participants on behalf of Azerbaijani libraries, wishing the Uzbekistan Islamic Civilization Center continued success in its efforts.

The Congress will run through November 16.