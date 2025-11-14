Nissan to cut jobs in Europe as part of global restructuring plan

14 November 2025 20:52 (UTC+04:00)

Nissan will cut 87 positions at its European regional office in France as part of the automaker’s global restructuring and recovery plan developed by CEO Ivan Espinosa, which aims for a 15% reduction in overall staff numbers, Azernews reports.

