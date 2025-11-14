Disney's revenue drops as cable TV weakens

14 November 2025 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

Walt Disney's quarterly revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations on Thursday, as continued weakness in its cable TV division outweighed strong growth in the streaming and theme park segments. The news sent Disney shares down more than 3.9% in pre-market trading, Azernews reports.

