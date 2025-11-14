Leyla Aliyeva visits Mingachevir to honor martyrs’ families and support education and healthcare initiatives [PHOTOS]

14 November 2025 10:12 (UTC+04:00)

On November 13, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, visited Mingachevir, Azernews reports.

Her visit began with a visit to the family of the martyr brothers Ali and Islam Ahmadov, who sacrificed their lives during the Patriotic War. Aliyeva paid tribute to their memory, spoke with their mother, Sevinc Ahmadova, and inquired about the brothers’ lives, military service, and the family’s needs. By the decrees of the President of Azerbaijan:

Ali Ahmadov was awarded the 3rd-degree “For Service to the Fatherland” Order, as well as the “For the Fatherland”, “For the Liberation of Sugovushan”, and “For the Liberation of Lachin” medals.

Islam Ahmadov received the 3rd-degree “For Service to the Fatherland” Order, along with the “For the Fatherland”, “Brave Warrior”, and “For the Liberation of Sugovushan” medals.

Later, Aliyeva visited the Yasha Center for the elderly, where pensioners engage in handicrafts, decorative-applied arts, and other creative activities. She spoke warmly with the seniors, examined their works, and received information on the content of classes and future plans of the center.

Aliyeva also toured the Mingachevir Children’s Neurological Sanatorium, which provides treatment and rehabilitation for around 20 children on a permanent basis. She reviewed the facility, rehabilitation programs, and medical services, spoke with young patients, and met with the medical staff. During the visit, she donated various rehabilitation equipment to the sanatorium, including robotic gloves for hand therapy and other therapeutic devices.

The delegation then visited the Uzeyir Hajibeyli No. 1 Eleven-Year Music School. Aliyeva learned about classes for tar, kamancha, accordion, and other instruments, and about the students’ successes in local and international competitions. The school, which has been operating as an eleven-year music institution since 2011, teaches over 70 specializations, including fortepiano, violin, tar, accordion, kamancha, nagara, and vocal arts, with more than 600 students currently enrolled. Aliyeva presented over 30 essential musical instruments — including tar, kamancha, accordion, violin, piano, and royal — to support the school’s educational programs.

The visit concluded with a concert in the school’s auditorium, featuring performances by the students.