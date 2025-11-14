Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan’s retail sales of pharmaceutical products rise 24.2% in January–October 2025

14 November 2025 14:11 (UTC+04:00)
From January to October 2025, Azerbaijan’s retail sector sold pharmaceutical products and medical supplies worth 1.285 billion AZN, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

