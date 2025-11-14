Azerbaijan joins Vienna Int'l Book Fair for first time [PHOTOS]

14 November 2025 16:38 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

For the first time, Azerbaijan is being represented at the Vienna International Book Fair (Buch Wien 2025), one of Europe's leading literary platforms, Azernews reports citing the Culture Ministry.

The country participates in the large-scale event through the joint organization of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan Cultural Center operating in Austria.

Organized by the Austrian Book Trade Association, this year's fair has brought together more than 500 participants.

Through the Azerbaijani national stand set up at the event, 130 modern publishing products reflecting the country's rich literary and cultural heritage, as well as its history, are being presented to the Austrian public.

A delegation composed of representatives from the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, and the Magsud Ibrahimbayov Creativity Center attended the official opening ceremony of the fair on November 12, 2025. The book fair will remain open to visitors until November 16.

Vienna International Book Fair is both an international book fair and a citywide reading festival.

Over 500 exhibitors and participants from 10 countries showcase a wide range of publications, including contemporary novels and stories, non-fiction, children's and young adult books, electronic media, comics, biographies, trade journals, newspapers, audiobooks, and foreign-language titles. The fair also features thrillers, paperbacks, fantasy and science fiction works, educational literature, DVDs, and antiquarian books.

The event is enriched by a comprehensive program that includes readings, panel discussions, lectures, and activities for children and young people.

A variety of seminars and workshops are offered for school groups, with scheduled events taking place several times a day.

Throughout the festival week, various locations across Vienna host readings, author talks, book signings, and discussion sessions, further expanding the fair's cultural reach.