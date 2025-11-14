Azernews.Az

Friday November 14 2025

Azerbaijan’s total electricity exports reach 940m kWh in nine months

14 November 2025 15:17 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s total electricity exports reach 940m kWh in nine months
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

Azerbaijan exported approximately 345.7 million kWh of electricity to Türkiye between January and September of this year, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee. According to the official data, these exports generated around...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more