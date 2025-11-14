Baidu to launch Kunlun M100 AI chip in 2026

14 November 2025 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Chinese technology company Baidu plans to launch its next-generation Kunlun M100 artificial intelligence chip in 2026, Azernews reports.

The Kunlun M100 is expected to deliver significantly optimized performance compared to previous models.

Additionally, Baidu intends to release an even more powerful M300 training and data-output chip in 2027, further strengthening its AI hardware portfolio.

Baidu’s Kunlun chips are already widely used in China across sectors such as internet finance, energy, transportation, and education.

In August, Baidu’s AI-powered servers featuring Kunlun chips won a major tender from the mobile operator China Mobile, marking a key milestone for the adoption of Chinese AI chips in large-scale infrastructure projects, according to reports.

Baidu began developing its own chips in 2011, and in 2021 it established a specialized subsidiary, Kunlunxin, to focus exclusively on AI chip research and production.

Industry analysts suggest that Baidu’s Kunlun chips could position the company as a strategic competitor in the global AI chip market, which has been traditionally dominated by U.S. and European manufacturers. This reflects China’s broader push for technological self-reliance in critical high-tech sectors.