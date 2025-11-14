Armenia ready to facilitate truck transit between Turkiye and Azerbaijan via TRIPP
Armenia has announced that it is prepared to allow truck transit between Turkiye and Azerbaijan through the Margara and Kornidzor border checkpoints starting today, Azernews reports, citing local media.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated the route is fully operational and ready for use.
Pashinyan also mentioned plans to establish a joint Armenia–U.S. company under the TRIPP (Trump Route) project or Zangazur Corridor aimed at further enhancing regional transit.
According to Armenian media, Yerevan had previously indicated its readiness to open the Margara–Yekhegnadzor–Sisian–Goris route for traffic as well.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!