Armenia ready to facilitate truck transit between Turkiye and Azerbaijan via TRIPP

14 November 2025 12:08 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Armenia has announced that it is prepared to allow truck transit between Turkiye and Azerbaijan through the Margara and Kornidzor border checkpoints starting today, Azernews reports, citing local media.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated the route is fully operational and ready for use.

Pashinyan also mentioned plans to establish a joint Armenia–U.S. company under the TRIPP (Trump Route) project or Zangazur Corridor aimed at further enhancing regional transit.

According to Armenian media, Yerevan had previously indicated its readiness to open the Margara–Yekhegnadzor–Sisian–Goris route for traffic as well.