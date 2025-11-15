Women’s chess squad prepares for World Team Championship in Spain

15 November 2025 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan women’s national chess team will participate in the World Team Chess Championship from November 17 to 24 in Linares, Spain, Azernews reports.

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) made the decision to invite the team after the Algerian squad was unable to participate. As a result, Azerbaijan, with its high ranking, received an invitation to this prestigious event.

The Azerbaijani team has been placed in Group A, where it will compete against FIDE, USA, Kazakhstan, Spain, and Peru. Group B will feature China, Georgia, Ukraine, France, Uzbekistan, and India.

Representing Azerbaijan will be Ulviye Fataliyeva, Govhar Beydullayeva, Khanim Balayeva, Gulnar Mammadova, and Ayan Allahverdiyeva, under the captaincy of Ilaha Gadimova.