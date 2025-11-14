Microsoft announce that Windows become AI OS

14 November 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Pavan Davuluri, head of Windows and Surface at Microsoft, outlined the future direction of Windows on the social network X (formerly Twitter), stating that the platform is evolving into an “agent-based operating system” with a strong focus on deep integration of artificial intelligence (AI), Azernews reports.

The announcement came shortly after the completion of an internal reorganization within the Windows division, aimed at accelerating AI integration into the operating system. While Microsoft has previously hinted at a shift toward an AI-driven OS, Davuluri’s statement represented one of the clearest confirmations of this strategy.

The response from users, however, was mixed. Many expressed concerns in the comments about Windows becoming a platform where AI agents play a central role. Common criticisms included fears of forced AI integration and skepticism about Microsoft’s overall product direction. Similar sentiments have appeared in other official Microsoft communications regarding Windows development.

Users also highlighted that the backlash isn’t just about the AI-focused concept itself but also reflects long-standing frustrations with the Windows ecosystem. Frequently discussed issues include: increased dependence on Microsoft services such as OneDrive and Copilot, system slowdowns, reduced update stability sometimes leading to failures, and growing distrust of the company’s product priorities.

Despite the criticism, experts note that an AI-driven Windows OS could unlock new productivity and automation features for businesses and developers, potentially transforming the way users interact with their computers—if Microsoft manages to balance innovation with reliability and user control.