President of Ukraine makes phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

14 November 2025 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

On November 14, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the repeated missile strike by Russia that once again targeted the administrative building of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Ukraine and expressed his deep concern over the incident.

For his part, the President of Azerbaijan also denounced the renewed missile strike on the Embassy building in Ukraine, voiced serious concern in this regard, and emphasized that such attacks against diplomatic missions are unacceptable under the norms and principles of international law.

During the phone conversation, Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for Azerbaijan’s humanitarian support to Ukraine.

The Azerbaijani President also exchanged views on bilateral relations.