New "viral" chocolate create in UAE

15 November 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Abu Dhabi (UAE) has launched an exclusive chocolate, following in the footsteps of Dubai, where a similar confection went viral last year, Azernews reports.

The new Abu Dhabi Chocolate was crafted by Filipino chef Nuel Katis.

Its standout feature is a luxurious filling of dates and tahini infused with saffron and cardamom, while the chocolate itself is elegantly wrapped in edible gold foil.

Last year, Dubai’s chocolate, made with pistachio paste and kataifi dough, became an online sensation. According to Duty Free outlets, 2.5 million bars worth $45 million were sold in Dubai during the first half of 2025.

Culinary experts note that the rising popularity of these gold-covered chocolates is part of a broader trend of luxury sweets turning into collectible experiences—with travelers not just buying them for taste, but also for the Instagram-worthy presentation and the prestige of owning an ultra-exclusive treat.