Sweden picks tastiest water

13 November 2025 23:56 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The final of the national competition for Sweden’s tastiest tap water was held in Stockholm, with the municipality of Elvsbyun taking first place, Azernews reports.

The jury, chaired by wine expert Gunilla Hultgren Karell, praised the fresh taste and refined character of Elvsbyun’s water. “This year, the competition was especially strong,” Karell noted.

Over a period of three weeks, the jury traveled across the country, sampling water from more than 80 municipalities. The twenty finalists were evaluated based on taste, purity, and thirst-quenching ability.

Karell highlighted that differences in water quality are noticeable even between countries. In the spring, she conducted a water tasting at the European Parliament, comparing tap water from across the continent.

“Tap water is available all over Europe, but often it contains a lot of chlorine. Sweden and Finland came out on top in that tasting, and Slovenia also had excellent water. The rest is drinkable, but not always particularly tasty,” she said.

She also noted that Swedes often take the quality of their water for granted, as it is clean, fresh, and flows straight from the tap.

“For us, the chlorinated taste is a nightmare, but for Americans, if the water doesn’t smell of chlorine, they immediately become concerned,” Karell added.

According to her, tasting water requires concentration comparable to tasting fine wine: “The differences are subtle, but that’s the beauty of it. Truly good water should be fresh, clear, and genuinely thirst-quenching.”

For the past five years, the title had been held by the municipality of Heganes, but this year it did not qualify for the finals. Experts emphasize that the quality of Swedish tap water remains exceptionally high, and Elvsbyun can now proudly claim to have the most delicious water in the country.

Beyond taste, Sweden’s tap water is also highly sustainable. It is naturally filtered, rich in minerals, and safe to drink straight from the tap—helping reduce the country’s reliance on bottled water and its environmental footprint.