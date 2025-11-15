UN Security Council extends Yemen sanctions for additional year

15 November 2025 23:10 (UTC+04:00)

The United Nations Security Council has approved a twelve-month extension of Yemen sanctions, continuing targeted financial and travel restrictions against designated individuals until November 14, 2026, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.

Friday's resolution received thirteen affirmative votes with Russia and China abstaining, authorizing the maintenance of specific measures aimed at addressing Yemen's ongoing conflict while extending the Yemen Panel of Experts' monitoring mandate through December 2026.

The United Kingdom-sponsored resolution gained endorsement from numerous Security Council members, with British Chargé d'Affaires James Kariuki emphasizing that the extended sanctions would enhance monitoring capabilities and deter arms embargo violations. Kariuki stated the measures would help restrain Houthi military capacity to destabilize Yemen and threaten regional maritime security while avoiding adverse humanitarian consequences for Yemeni civilians affected by the prolonged conflict.

Chinese Deputy UN Ambassador Geng Shuang criticized last-minute British proposals authorizing maritime interdictions in Red Sea waters, characterizing vessel inspections based on "reasonable grounds" as arbitrary measures that could impair navigation freedom and international trade. Russian Deputy Ambassador Anna Evstigneeva similarly condemned the resolution's "unbalanced and one-sided" wording, describing Western members' approach as highly politicized and emphasizing the necessity of involving regional partners including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, and Oman in the process.

Yemen has experienced sustained violence since 2014 when Houthi rebels supported by Iran seized control over significant territory including the capital Sanaa. The conflict intensified in 2015 following intervention by a Saudi-led military coalition conducting extensive aerial campaigns against Houthi positions. United Nations estimates indicate tens of thousands of fatalities with approximately 14 million Yemenis confronting starvation risks amid one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises.