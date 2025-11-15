Azerbaijan women’s handball team falls to Uzbekistan in opening match at Islamic Solidarity Games
The Azerbaijani women’s handball team played its opening match at the VI Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Azernews reports that the team, placed in Group B, faced Uzbekistan in their first game.
The match, held at the Green Hall Olympic Complex, ended in a 28–26 victory for Uzbekistan.
Azerbaijan’s national team is scheduled to play its next match against Kazakhstan on November 17.
