Fireworks display held in honor of heads of state participating in the 7th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent

15 November 2025 22:44 (UTC+04:00)

On November 15, a fireworks display has been held in honor of the heads of state participating in the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent.

