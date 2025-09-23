Saudi company to invest in renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan

23 September 2025 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Masdar eyes investment of over $1.2 billion in renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan. Maryam Al Mazrui, Head of Development and Investment Department of Masdar for the CIS region, recalled that cooperation with Azerbaijan began in 2018, jointly with the Ministry of Energy. This partnership led to the launch of the country’s first large-scale renewable facility...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!