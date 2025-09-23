US President cites Armenia-Azerbaijan in list of seven ‘endless wars’ he ended

23 September 2025 19:25 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump stated during his address at the high-level debates of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York that he had ended seven “endless wars” in just seven months, Azernews reports.

Trump emphasized that some of these conflicts had lasted decades and were considered “unresolvable” by the countries involved. He listed the conflicts as including Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, Congo and Rwanda, Armenia and Azerbaijan, India and Pakistan, Iran and Israel, among others.

“No prime minister, no president, no country had ever done this before. Nothing like this had ever happened until now,” Trump asserted.