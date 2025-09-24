Azernews.Az

Wednesday September 24 2025

Investment platforms to finance profitable projects in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, & UAE

24 September 2025 11:25 (UTC+04:00)
Investment platforms to finance profitable projects in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, & UAE
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Profitable and financially sustainable projects in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will soon receive funding through newly created joint investment platforms, Azernews reports via the Telegram channel of the Minister of Economy.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more