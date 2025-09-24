First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares footage of sincere dialogue between Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Donald Trump [VIDEO]

24 September 2025 09:44 (UTC+04:00)

First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared on her official Instagram page footage of a sincere dialogue between President Ilham Aliyev and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!