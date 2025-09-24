Azernews.Az

Wednesday September 24 2025

State Social Protection Fund spending rises 9.3% in first eight months of this year

24 September 2025 14:17 (UTC+04:00)
State Social Protection Fund spending rises 9.3% in first eight months of this year
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
The expenditures of the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) increased by 424.6 million manat, or 9.3 per cent, in January–August 2025 compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing the fund. According to SSPF, the vast majority of these expenditures...

