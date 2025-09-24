Azerbaijan, Guinea-Bissau sign visa exemption deal for diplomatic passports
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Guinea-Bissau counterpart Carlos Pinto Pereira on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Azernews reports.
Sharing the update on his “X” account, Bayramov noted that the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, expanding political dialogue, and enhancing ties in multilateral frameworks.
During the meeting, the sides signed the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the Exemption of Diplomatic, Service, and Special Passport Holders from Visa Requirements.
It should be noted that Azerbaijan recently signed a similar visa exemption agreement with Djibouti for diplomatic and service passport holders.
Pleased to meet my colleague, Carlos Pinto Pereira the Foreign Minister of #GuineaBissau, on the sidelines of #UNGA80.— Jeyhun Bayramov (@Bayramov_Jeyhun) September 24, 2025
We discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, expand political dialogue, and build stronger ties within multilateral frameworks.
During the meeting we… pic.twitter.com/076YOFEcSe
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!