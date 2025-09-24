Azerbaijan, Guinea-Bissau sign visa exemption deal for diplomatic passports

24 September 2025 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Guinea-Bissau counterpart Carlos Pinto Pereira on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Azernews reports.

Sharing the update on his “X” account, Bayramov noted that the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, expanding political dialogue, and enhancing ties in multilateral frameworks.

During the meeting, the sides signed the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the Exemption of Diplomatic, Service, and Special Passport Holders from Visa Requirements.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan recently signed a similar visa exemption agreement with Djibouti for diplomatic and service passport holders.