Russia denies involvement in Denmark drone incident

24 September 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Russia had nothing to do with the drone sightings at the Copenhagen Airport earlier today, and that accusations against Russia are "unfounded", Azernews reports.

"Perhaps a side that takes a serious, responsible position shouldn't make such unfounded accusations time and again," Peskov said, noting that similar accusations "will no longer be taken into account."

Copenhagen Airport was closed for several hours on Monday due to sightings of "unidentified" drones. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday that she "can not deny in any way" that Russia was responsible.