International Statistical Forum serves as universal platform, says President

“Reliable statistical data play a major role in ensuring sustainable development, making informed decisions and establishing transparent governance,” the head of state emphasized.

“The International Statistical Forum serves as a universal platform for introducing methodological innovations and expanding multilateral cooperation opportunities,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the 3rd International Statistical Forum on the “Prospects for the Development of Statistics: The Role of International Projects” held in Baku, Azernews reports.

